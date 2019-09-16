App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Pokhran

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,628 MW in India, Tata Power said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Power on September 16 said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned 150 megawatt (MW) solar capacity project at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,628 MW in India, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned 150 MW solar capacity in village Chhayan at tehsil Pokhran in Rajasthan," the statement said.

Close

The company, the statement said, had won this capacity in a bid at a tariff of Rs 2.72/kWh (kilowatt hour) in May 2018.

related news

"The sale of power from this solar plant has been tied up under a 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd," it said.

The project is connected at 220 kV to PGCIL's Bhadla substation, making it the company's first ISTS (interstate transmission system) solar project.

Currently, the company is developing 500 MW of renewable capacity across the country, including 100 MW under PPA signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd and Noida Power Co Ltd in Uttar Pradesh, 100 MW under a PPA signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd at Raghanesda solar park and another 250 MW at Dholera solar park.

"The commissioning of 150 MW capacity in Rajasthan has fortified our position as a leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India. This is our first ISTS project," Tata Power President-Renewables Ashish Khanna said in the statement.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Companies #India #Tata Power

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.