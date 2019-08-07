App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tanishq to open 54 more stores in FY19-20

Tanishq retail chain is currently spread across 300 exclusive boutiques in 189 cities which also includes large-format stores.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata group's jewellery brand Tanishq plans to add 54 more stores to the existing 300 by the end of the current financial year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Tanishq retail chain is currently spread across 300 exclusive boutiques in 189 cities which also includes large-format stores.

"We have 300 Tanishq stores now. We plan to open 54 more stores by March 2020," Titan Company Managing Director Bhaskar Bhat told reporters after launching Tanishq's 300th store here.

Close

Tanishq is expecting 20 percent growth and eyeing about Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the current fiscal up from Rs 16,500 crore in the last financial year, he said.

On Titan company, Bhat said they expect Rs 24,000 crore turnover in the current financial year as against Rs 20,000 crore turnover last fiscal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Tanishq

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.