Students' stir against girls' frisking turns violent in Kerala

(Representative Image)

Tension prevailed at Ayur in this district on Tuesday as protest marches organised by various student outfits towards a private educational institute where girl students appearing for NEET exam were forced to remove their undergarments turned violent.

Student activists allegedly entered the college premises breaking the police cordon, leading to alleged vandalism.

Some student activists have suffered wounds in the police action. More personnel have been deputed to bring the situation under control, police said.

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin, which did not say anything about innerwear.

The Kerala police has registered a case against the friskers allegedly involved in the incident on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl.