States chart out plans to deal with transport challenges

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Saturday said there is a need of unified metropolitan transport authority for Delhi to effectively deal with the traffic and transport challenges.

Baijal, while addressing the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE' here, further said that the Delhi government will purchase 3,000 new buses, out of which 2,000 buses will be CNG and 1,000 will be electric.

"Managing regional transport network is not easy...there is a need of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority for Delhi," he said.

He also stressed that the city state needs to have a policy for parking spaces.

Speaking at the same event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis said, "We need to embrace future technologies like artificial intelligence for making mobility more efficient. States need to come together & with our resolve, the future of mobility will be bright".

Noting that the key to boost public transport is end to end connectivity, Fadnavis said, "Transport should be integrated, reliable and accessible to drive India towards Future Of Mobility".

The chief minister said that his government has planned 250 km of Metro network.

"We are increasing carrying capacity by 2.5 times in Mumbai and that too end to end," he said.

Fadnavis also spelled out seven goals to achieve smart mobility - access to opportunity, balanced regional development, conservation of ecology, distribution of resources, equity (social, economical, gender), future-ready and global practices.