Singapore's health ministry confirms 305 new coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 305 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the smallest increase in over a month, taking its tally of infections to 28,343.The ministry cautioned that the lower number of cases was partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory was reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue.
First Published on May 18, 2020 01:46 pm