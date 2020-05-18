App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore's health ministry confirms 305 new coronavirus cases

The ministry cautioned that the lower number of cases was partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory was reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 305 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the smallest increase in over a month, taking its tally of infections to 28,343.

The ministry cautioned that the lower number of cases was partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory was reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Singapore #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.