App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven firemen injured in blaze at Navi Mumbai high-rise

All the seven injured were admitted to the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli, where three of them are in the intensive care unit (ICU)

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Firefighters try to douse flame after a fire broke out at a garment shop at Haibaragaon Bazar, Nagaon. (PTI)
Firefighters try to douse flame after a fire broke out at a garment shop at Haibaragaon Bazar, Nagaon. (PTI)

Seven firemen were injured during a firefighting operation after a major blaze broke out in a 21- storey residential building in Navi Mumbai on the morning of February 8, officials said.


The fire, which was triggered by an explosion of a gas cylinder, broke out in a duplex flat located on the top two floors of Sea Home Apartment in Seawoods near Palm Beach Road, the officials said.

All the seven injured were admitted to the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli, where three of them are in the intensive care unit (ICU), they added.

"A cylinder blast in the duplex flat, spread over the top two floors, triggered the fire around 6.30 am," chief of the Navi Mumbai Disaster Control Room, Dadasaheb Chabukswar, said.

Close

According to Santosh Kadam, head of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations were sent to the site to control the fire.

related news

"At least seven firemen were injured during the firefighting operation. They were admitted to the NBC in Airoli. Three of them are in ICU as their injuries are serious," Chabukswar said.

The fire has been doused and cooling operation is underway, he said.

The injured were identified as station officer V D Koli (50), assistant station officer J P Gade (40) (both from Nerul Fire Station) and five firemen- J B Bhoye (40), D N Jawale (43), S L Joshi (43), M T Pawar (40) and B A Thakrey (39)- belonging to different fire stations, Chabukswar added.

An investigation into the incident is on, he said.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Firefighting operation #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.