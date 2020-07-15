App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.40 - 75.30 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct On the back of short covering, the US$INR pair has depreciated sharply.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee further depreciated sharply and skidded 23 paise to close at 75.42 on the back of choppy domestic equities and weak risk appetite • The Dollar index remained under pressure as well at higher levels amid prevailing risk on trends. We continue to feel the index could consolidate with possible supply being seen near 97 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

On the back of short covering, the US$INR pair has depreciated sharply. We feel it has moved towards its hurdle levels and sizeable amount of short covering is done. Hence, a leg of appreciation can be seen from higher levels • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.50 in the last session. The open interest declined 4.3% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.55-75.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.40/ 75.30Stop Loss: 75.70
Support: 74.90/75.15Resistance: 75.60/75.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

