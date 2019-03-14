App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security forces in hot pursuit of JeM terrorist 'Lambu', who fabricates IEDs

Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

By Sumir Kaul Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Security forces are in hot pursuit of Ismail Bhai, alias 'Lambu', a Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed who is believed to have fabricated the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that left 40 personnel dead, officials said.

The officials said Ismail Bhai, according to intelligence agencies, infiltrated into Kashmir in December last year and has been moving around in the most-volatile Tral area, 46 km south of Srinagar.

There were intelligence inputs in December about the presence of a Pakistani terrorist, whose height is over 6.5 feet, and the same was corroborated by police informers. He has been moving around the axis of Tral-Pulwama-Awantipura, considered a Jaish-e-Mohammed-dominated belt, the officials said.

In the past, search-and-cordon operations were launched to nab him but he managed to give security forces the slip, a senior police officer said.

According to investigations so far, Ismail has been sent by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group to fabricate IEDs, besides brainwashing new recruits for becoming potential 'fidayeens' (suicide attackers), they said.

The officials said the IED used in the February 14 terror strike could have been fabricated by Ismail Bhai with the help of locals.

Tral, a town of Pulwama district known for hot springs, has emerged as the breeding ground for terror groups as well as safe haven for those infiltrating from across the border.

Ever since the militancy started in Kashmir Valley in 1990s, Tral township did not see much of crackdowns as it was used by terrorists as a transit point to slip into various places of south Kashmir.

However, after the death of Burhan Wani, poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, in July 2016, the town has virtually turned into a hub of militant activities.

This year, according to the officials, 49 terrorists were gunned down across the valley, out of which 10 were in Tral.

Sunday last, two terrorists, including Mudasir Ahmed Khan, who was alleged to be the mastermind of the February 14 terror strike, were killed in the Tral area.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 06:22 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Human Rights Report Faults Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Killing, Avoid ...

1st Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor "Constructive": Pakistan Foreign Off ...

Kamal Nath Govt to Withdraw Cases Slapped Against Farmers During BJP R ...

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.