Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks

Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis.

Reuters
January 09, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Russia said on Sunday it was "disappointed" by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks.
Reuters
Tags: #Geneva #Moscow #Russia #United States #Washington
first published: Jan 9, 2022 02:30 pm

