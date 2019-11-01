Rohit Sharma receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh

India's stand in captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns at Delhi's Arun Jaitely stadium on November 1, forcing him to leave the net session early ahead of November 3rd's T20 International against Bangladesh.

Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow early into the net session. After a few throwdowns, one sharp delivery hit Rohit on his left thigh. He immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn't happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.

The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series. Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets. Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.