MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets okayed from FDA

The test, which uses an anterior nasal swab sample, is "able to produce accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes" for SARS-CoV-2 and all variants of concern, including Omicron, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Reuters
December 25, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)


Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.


The test, which uses an anterior nasal swab sample, is "able to produce accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes" for SARS-CoV-2 and all variants of concern, including Omicron, the drugmaker said in a statement.











"Roche has the capacity to produce tens of millions of tests per month to help support the pandemic response," the Swiss firm said, adding that the test will be available across the U.S. from January.











U.S. President Joe Biden recently unveiled plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them starting in January.

The test can also be used by for children aged 2-13 years under adult supervision, according to the company. "The launch will be in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc, with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement."

Close

Related stories

Reuters
Tags: #Roche #US FDA
first published: Dec 25, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.