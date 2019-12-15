RJD performs 'havan' in front of JD(U) office to mark its protest on citizenship law

RJD youth-wing workers on December 14 performed a "havan" outside the office of JD(U) here to protest against the BJP ally's decision to support the new citizenship law.

The workers put Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "morality, conscience, ideology and his sushashan to 'swaha' (fire)," RJD's Bihar president Kari Sohaib said.

Sohaib said he and RJD workers held their protest on the opposite side of JD(U) office on Veer Chand Patel Path as the party did not want to instigate anyone.

"Our objective was to register our protest on JD(U)'s stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. We also burnt a copy of JD(U)'s constitution as it compromised with its core principle of secularism," he added

The RJD youth leader alleged Kumar is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.

RJD has given a call for Bihar bandh against the legislation.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said in his tweet on December 13, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is black legislation that has blown the Constitution to smithereens. As a mark of protest, Rashtriya Janata Dal will organize a Bihar bandh on Sunday, December 22."