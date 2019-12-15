App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

RJD performs 'havan' in front of JD(U) office to mark its protest on citizenship law

The RJD youth leader alleged Nitish Kumar is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RJD youth-wing workers on December 14 performed a "havan" outside the office of JD(U) here to protest against the BJP ally's decision to support the new citizenship law.

The workers put Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "morality, conscience, ideology and his sushashan to 'swaha' (fire)," RJD's Bihar president Kari Sohaib said.

Sohaib said he and RJD workers held their protest on the opposite side of JD(U) office on Veer Chand Patel Path as the party did not want to instigate anyone.

"Our objective was to register our protest on JD(U)'s stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. We also burnt a copy of JD(U)'s constitution as it compromised with its core principle of secularism," he added

related news

The RJD youth leader alleged Kumar is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.

RJD has given a call for Bihar bandh against the legislation.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said in his tweet on December 13, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is black legislation that has blown the Constitution to smithereens. As a mark of protest, Rashtriya Janata Dal will organize a Bihar bandh on Sunday, December 22."

Yadav later preponed the bandh to Dec 21 "to not disturb" the police recruitment exams the next day. He also appealed to all secular parties, non-political outfits and common citizens to wholeheartedly support the bandh and help make it a success.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Bihar #citizenship law #JDU #Nitish Kumar #Protest #RJD

