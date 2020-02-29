App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Enterprises acquires 14.36% stake in RFL from PE investors

Post the acquisition, RFL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company from February 28, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Religare Enterprises on February 29 said it has acquired additional 14.36 percent stake in Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) from private equity investors. Post the acquisition, RFL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company from February 28, it said in a BSE filing.

"Pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered for acquisition of 3,76,41,204 equity shares of RFL constituting 14.36 percent shareholding of RFL owned by private equity investors i.e. Resurgence PE Investments Ltd and NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III, (collectively referred to as the ‘Investors'), the company has acquired the additional 14.36 percent shareholding in RFL from the investors," it said.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 09:02 pm

