App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reality of govt's promises is that 3.64 crore people became unemployed: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government on January 26 saying that in the absence of employment, opportunities cannot be made available for the youth to fulfil their dreams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 27 slammed the government over 3.64 crore people reportedly becoming unemployed in the last five years, saying this is the reason why the Modi dispensation shies away from talking about jobs. Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

"This is the reality of all the big promises about giving jobs. Around three and a half crore people have become unemployed in seven major sectors of the country," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"3 crore 64 lakh unemployed people are the result of big names and advertisements. That is why the government shies away from talking about jobs," the Congress general secretary said.

Close

On the occasion of Republic Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government on January 26 saying that in the absence of employment, opportunities cannot be made available for the youth to fulfil their dreams.

How can the Republic be strong in such a scenario, he had asked.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:45 pm

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.