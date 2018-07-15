Re-designate commercial, mixed use and residential areas in Delhi for clarity, CAIT urges Puri

An organisation representing the interests of traders has asked Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to re-designate the commercial, mixed land use and residential areas in Delhi for clarity on their status. The Confederation of All India Traders wrote to Puri, demanding that areas of warehouses and godowns be specified, besides making a final policy for relocating various markets.

The organisation said several areas in Delhi face a threat from sealing despite enjoying commercial status under the master plan because of the prevailing confusion on their status.

Such a situation is leading to economic distortions, which will adversely impact development of Delhi, it said in a statement.

CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said Delhi's first master plan was brought in 1962, which paved the way for a planned development of the city but because of "lethargic attitude" of officials the provisions of the plan were never adhered to nor the development programmes were completed.

Same thing happened with the second master plan in 1990, and the third in 2007 added to the confusion, he said.

"Since the character of Delhi has changed considerably in past 70 years, there is a need to make clear demarcation of commercial areas, mixed land use areas and residential areas along with commercial activities allowed in residential areas to cater to the needs of residents," he said in the letter.

"Delhi is the largest distribution centre of trade in the country but it is astonishing that under master plan, godowns and warehouses are not allowed in Delhi. If storage of goods will not be allowed then how can the distributive character of Delhi trade can be maintained? It's an anomaly which needs rectification," he said.

Khandelwal said a few markets were to be relocated under the master plan. The chemical market in Khari Baoli was to be moved to Narela and Paper Market from Chawri Bazar to Ghazipur "but due to the sorry state of affairs" these areas were never developed, he said in the letter.

"There is complete mess, utter chaos and confusion, non-clarity of fundamental issues exists everywhere... Therefore, in order to ensure planned development of Delhi, it is necessary that a fresh look should be given and different areas of Delhi be clearly demarcated for particular activity," he said.

CAIT has suggested Puri to constitute a working group of officials from Ministry of Urban Development, Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police and other departments and trade representatives.