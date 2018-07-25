App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raw silk output may touch 38,500 tonnes by 2019-20: Govt

However, despite several schemes and programmes for increasing silk production in the country, India still imports silk products from China, Japan and Korea, Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"The import of raw silk has consistently reduced from 5,683 tonnes during 2011-12 to 3,712 tonnes in 2017-18 due to the thrust given for the production of import-substitute Bivoltine raw silk within the country," he said.

Tamta added that the government has taken several steps for increasing production of import substitute quality bivoltine silk.

The steps include focus on R&D to evolve productive bivoltine hybrids, and package of practices for production of high quality silk in the country.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:30 pm

tags #Business #India

