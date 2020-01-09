Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister

It is not immediately known whether they deliberated on prevailing security situation in the Gulf region.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 9 held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and exchanged views on regional security scenario.
"The two defence ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership," the defence ministry said.It said the two ministers also exchanged views on regional security situation. It is not immediately known whether they deliberated on prevailing security situation in the Gulf region.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:23 pm