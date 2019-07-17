Rajasthan artist\'s \'travel comics\' popular among foreigners

Bundi (Rajasthan), Jan 30 (PTI) The depiction of a foreign tourist's encounter with a monkey during a trip to Rajasthan was artist Youg Prasad's first attempt to satirize travel in India through the eyes of a visitor. The attempt has now created a unique series of travel comic books that is seen to be popular among foreign visitors. The young artist says he was struggling to make ends meet in 2010 with his art practice when he met a tourist from France who recounted his experience at the Ajmer Fort in Jaipur. "The youth told me how he was bitten and scared by monkeys during his trip resulting in him ending up at a hospital and being administered 5 rabies injections," said Prasad. The foreigner commissioned him to create a series of cartoons on the incident which he took back with him to France. Since then says Prasad he has been converting various anecdotes by foreigners visiting the state. Under the theme of "Art is fun and life" Prasad who holds a masters degree in drawing and painting has developed a series of books he describes as "travel comics." "I sensed that the tourists were unable to narrated their experiences verbally back in their respective countries and so offer them a chance to do so through my drawings and cartoons," says Prasad. MORE