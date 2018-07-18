App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways sets track-laying target of 4,100 km for 2018-19

In 2018-2019 the targeted daily length of commissioning is 11.23 km.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways has set a target of laying 4,100 km of tracks in 2018-19, which includes 1,000 km of new lines, the Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Lok Sabha today. This also includes 1,000 km of gauge conversion and 2,100 km of doubling of lines, he said.

"For timely completion of the projects, railway is holding regular meetings with state government and central government officials concerned on various issues involving alignment, land acquisition, forestry and wild life clearances, law and order problems, shifting of utilities," Gohain said.

The minister said that for important projects, capacity enhancement projects, last mile connectivity, institutional financing has been done by arranging loan from the Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited for 1.5 lakh crore, which has increased the railways' capacity for committed fund provision for such projects.

Giving details of railway tracks being laid down daily in the past three years, the minister said while in 2015-2016, 7.75 km were commissioned per day, in 2016-2017 it was 7.82 km and in 2017-2018 5.10 km per day.

In 2018-2019 the targeted daily length of commissioning is 11.23 km, he said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 10:39 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Lok Sabha #public infrastructure #railways

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.