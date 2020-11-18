PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on inflation, unemployment issues

"Banks are in trouble and so is the GDP. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. The morale of the public is crumbling and social justice is being crushed everyday. Development or destruction," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the government over rising prices and unemployment, and asked whether this was development or destruction. He also said that the morale of the people is down.

"Banks are in trouble and so is the GDP. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. The morale of the public is crumbling and social justice is being crushed everyday. Development or destruction," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been targeting the government on various issues including the declining GDP and the state of the economy.

The Congress party has also accused the Modi government of "destroying the economy" with its policies.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #India #Politics

