PSU oil cos resume jet fuel supply to Air India at 6 airports

Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening (September 7)
PSU oil firms on September 7 resumed jet fuel (ATF) supplies to cash-strapped Air India following talks mediated by the government, an official spokesperson said.
Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening (September 7), he said.
Declining to give details of the agreement reached at talks earlier this week, the spokesperson said Air India has agreed to payment terms for future ATF purchases.
Last month, Indian Oil Corp and other two oil marketing companies had stopped supplies to Air India in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali seeking Rs 5,000 crore in unpaid ATF dues.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 7, 2019 07:50 pm