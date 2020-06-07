App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav slam UP govt over death of pregnant woman in Noida

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government, SP chief asked how many beds have been arranged for the "future generation".

File image
File image

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 7 hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance in Noida, saying the government should take the incident as a "warning" and make full preparations so that no life is lost.

The eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance on Saturday after a frantic 13-hour search for a hospital bed failed as over half-a-dozen facilities allegedly denied her treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "During corona pandemic, the government has to take the non-COVID and other health facilities very seriously. In this context, if there is any lapse (chook), then there will be serious consequences. The death of a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning."

Close

In another tweet, she said, "Similar news is coming from different parts of UP. The Government must make full preparations so that no life is lost."

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party chief Yadav asked how many beds have been arranged for the "future generation".

"The death of a pregnant woman while searching a hospital is extremely sad," Yadav tweeted, attaching a PTI news tweet on the incident.

"The BJP government should also tell that till now, how many hospitals have been made," the former UP chief minister said.

Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijender Singh, 30, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida on June 5, the family had told PTI.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:26 pm

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.