PM Narendra Modi biggest victim of political intolerance, says Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "biggest victim of political intolerance" and from Gujarat to Delhi "political conspiracies" were hatched against him by "frustrated forces" who have been defeated by the people of the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said today. He also claimed that the Modi government had ensured development with dignity of all the minorities and listed several initiatives taken by the Centre for the welfare of these sections.

At a press conference here on the occasion of completion of four years of the BJP-led central government, Naqvi said "the caucus of corruption" was unable to digest Modi's commitment to inclusive growth.

"Today our government has made development as the mood of the nation. We have made development, a people's movement. Prime Minister Modi has become 'Vikas Nayak' for the people of the country," the minister said.

Naqvi said the Modi government had established "marks of success" by removing "stains of failures" left by the previous regime.

Enhancing transparency is the hall mark of the government, which took bold and decisive steps like the surgical strike against terrorists, demonetisation and GST.

Naqvi said the Modi government was successful on every front be it the economy, national security, international affairs. The entire world has been applauding the transformation, he said.

The Minorities Affairs minister said the Modi government had broken every barrier of caste, religion and region.

"The Congress and its allies are unable to digest the atmosphere of trust and development created by the Modi government. The Congress has become a caucus of corruption," he said.

Naqvi said the Modi government has ensured "Development with Dignity" of all minorities.

"During the last 4 years, 2.66 crore students belonging to poor and weaker sections of minorities have been benefitted from various educational empowerment programmes like Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit cum Means Scholarships, Maulana Azad National Fellowship, Padho Pardes, Free Coaching and Allied schemes, Nai Udaan, Naya Savera," he said.

Over 5.43 lakh youths have been provided employment and opportunities through job-oriented skill development schemes such as Seekho aur Kamao, Usttad, Garib Nawaz Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Nai Manzil, while Nai Roushni and Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls scholarships have benefitted 1.21 crore girls and women.

Naqvi said concessional loans were provided for self-employment to more than 6.30 lakh people belonging to minority communities under the Term Loan and Micro Finance schemes of National Minorities Development Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

He also said that for the first time after Independence, a record 1,75,025 Indian Muslims are going to Haj in 2018 without subsidy.