App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi states desire to enhance cooperation with USA in areas of mutual interest

The PM spoke to Trump and conveyed his New Year greetings, adding that India-US relations have grown from strength to strength

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines in 2017 (PTI)
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines in 2017 (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his talk with US President Donald Trump, expressed a desire for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries, a statement from the PM's Office (PMO) on January 7 said.

The PM spoke to Trump and conveyed his New Year greetings. He added that India-US relations have grown from strength to strength, due to trust, mutual respect and understanding, it added.

PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

Close

Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year and expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:08 am

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.