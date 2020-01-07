PM Modi states desire to enhance cooperation with USA in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his talk with US President Donald Trump, expressed a desire for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries, a statement from the PM's Office (PMO) on January 7 said.

The PM spoke to Trump and conveyed his New Year greetings. He added that India-US relations have grown from strength to strength, due to trust, mutual respect and understanding, it added.

PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year and expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.