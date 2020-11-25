PM Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

In a tweet, Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.
Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/6vYgeGZ1lH
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release.