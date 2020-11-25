PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

PTI
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

WirePrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.

In a tweet, Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release. "Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh, the PM tweeted.

First Published on Nov 25, 2020 05:45 pm

