PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

"A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country."A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," Modi tweeted.
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। पूज्य बापू के व्यक्तित्व, विचार और आदर्श हमें सशक्त, सक्षम और समृद्ध न्यू इंडिया के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020
The Mahatma was assassinated here on this day in 1948.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.