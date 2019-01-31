App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi has told opposition that govt will present interim budget: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The budget will be presented on February 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to the Opposition that his government will present an interim budget, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on January 31.

Azad also said the Opposition has asked the government to take up only non-controversial bills for passage in Parliament in the Budget Session.

"We should take up only those bills which are not controversial... on which there is total unanimity," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters after an all-party meeting here.

Azad also suggested that it will be difficult for Parliament to function if the government pushes for contentious bills.

Echoing similar views, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the government should not take up controversial bills during the session.

He alleged that the government has found an "ally" in the Central Bureau of Investigation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:06 pm

tags ##2019outlook #Budget 2019 #India #Politics

