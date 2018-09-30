App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan chopper violates airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Indian Army

Officials said a white helicopter crossed into the Indian airspace in Gulpur sector and hovered over there for sometime before turning back.

Representative Image

A Pakistani chopper violated Sunday the Indian airspace along the line of control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but turned back after it was "engaged by air sentries", the Army said.  Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

“Air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms,” he said.

He said it was most likely a civilian chopper and was flying very high.

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, the sources said.
First Published on Sep 30, 2018 03:32 pm

