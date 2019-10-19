App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in JK's Kathua

They said the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on October 19.

The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 pm on October 18 and continued intermittently throughout the night, the officials said.

They said the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively.

There was no report of any casualty or damage in the Pakistani firing which ended around 4.15 am on October 19, the officials said.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #border #Border Security Force (BSF) #ceasefire violations #India #international border #Jammm and Kashmir #Pakistan

