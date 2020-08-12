172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|over-32-crore-pans-linked-with-aadhaar-5692691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 32 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar

The government has already extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2021.

PTI
PAN Aadhaar
PAN Aadhaar

As many as 32.71 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with biometric ID Aadhaar, the government said on August 12.

"Over 32.71 crore PANs linked with the Aadhaar," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

The government has already extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2021.

Close

The total PAN allotment as on June 29 stood at 50.95 crore, as per the tweet.

The 12-digit biometric ID Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, to a resident of India, and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated date.

In a separate tweet, MyGovIndia also gave a graphic of income distribution of people who file IT returns.

As many as 57 percent of the income tax returns filed is by entities with income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Eighteen percent is of those with an income between Rs 2.5 and Rs 5 lakh; 17 percent is for income between Rs 5 and Rs 10 lakh; and 7 percent is filed by those with income between Rs 10 and Rs 50 lakh. One percent of the IT return filers are of income above Rs 50 lakh.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #ID Aadhaar #MyGovIndia #PANs

