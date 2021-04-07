English
Odisha suspends classroom teaching for class 9 & 11 students

Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department, Satyabrata Sahu in a letter to Directors and District Education Officers said that the schools can take up online classes for students of class 9 and 11.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
In view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Odisha government on coronavirus cases in the state, the Odisha government on

Wednesday decided to suspend physical teaching of Class 9 and11 students at all schools including private and aided institutions. The School and Mass Education Department issued an order suspending classroom teaching which will come into effect from April 8 and will remain in force till April 30.

Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department, Satyabrata Sahu in a letter to Directors and District Education Officers said that the schools can take up online classes for students of class 9 and 11.

It said that the students of these two classes residing in hostels and residential schools are allowed to go back home immediately. The classes of standard 10 and 12 students will, however, continue as usual till April 25, as decided earlier. Covid appropriate behaviour like use of mask, maintaining social distancing norms and hand hygiene must be ensured for the Class 10 and 12 students staying in hostels, the letter said.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Apr 7, 2021 08:31 pm

