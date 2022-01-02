NTPC plans to acquire 5 % equity in Power Exchange of India

State-run power giant NTPC is mulling acquiring a 5 per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) that provides various electricity trading options, a senior official said.



A senior official told PTI that NTPC has plans "to buy up to five per cent equity stake in PXIL. This decision has been taken in view of the government's intention to increase the share market to 25 per cent of total electricity supply in India by 2023-24".



The PXIL is India's first institutionally promoted power exchange, which has been providing various electricity trading solutions and connecting buyers as well sellers since 2008.

Asked whether an acquisition of more equity than 5 per cent in PXIL is on the cards, the official explained that the NTPC cannot buy more than a 5 per cent equity stake in the PXIL as it could also be a seller or buyer on the trading platform.

Per the data available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal, the authorised share capital of the PXIL, which was incorporated on February 20, 2008, is Rs 120 crore and its paid-up capital is Rs 58.47 crore.

The government intends to expand the share of the spot power market in the total electricity supply in the country to 25 per cent by 2023-24. This is likely to be part of the draft National Electricity Policy (NEP).