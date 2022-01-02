MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

NTPC plans to acquire 5 % equity in Power Exchange of India

The PXIL is India's first institutionally promoted power exchange, which has been providing various electricity trading solutions and connecting buyers as well sellers since 2008.

PTI
January 02, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

State-run power giant NTPC is mulling acquiring a 5 per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) that provides various electricity trading options, a senior official said.

The PXIL is India's first institutionally promoted power exchange, which has been providing various electricity trading solutions and connecting buyers as well sellers since 2008.


Asked whether an acquisition of more equity than 5 per cent in PXIL is on the cards, the official explained that the NTPC cannot buy more than a 5 per cent equity stake in the PXIL as it could also be a seller or buyer on the trading platform.

Per the data available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal, the authorised share capital of the PXIL, which was incorporated on February 20, 2008, is Rs 120 crore and its paid-up capital is Rs 58.47 crore.

Close
The government intends to expand the share of the spot power market in the total electricity supply in the country to 25 per cent by 2023-24. This is likely to be part of the draft National Electricity Policy (NEP).
PTI
Tags: #NTPC #power #Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL).
first published: Jan 2, 2022 04:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.