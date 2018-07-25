App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not received any letter from SFIO: L&T

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha yesterday said that "SFIO receives various complaints against companies. Complaints have been received against Mehul Choksi, ICICI and L&T".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen and Toubro today said that it has not so far not received any letter or notice from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) or any authority. The statement comes a day after the government informed Parliament that SFIO has received complaints against private sector lender ICICI Bank and engineering firm Larsen and Toubro.

The probe agency comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

"According to media reports...SFIO has received a complaint against the company alleging 'thousands of crores' of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion. The media report further stated that SFIOs Mumbai Regional Office has written to the Head Office in Delhi stating that 'it is a fit case to be investigated'.

"We wish to inform the exchange that the company has so far not received any letter or notice from SFIO or any Authority on this matter nor any letter or notice from NHAI black listing the company on account of any default of its road subsidiaries/ projects," the company said in a BSE filing.

related news

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha yesterday said that "SFIO receives various complaints against companies. Complaints have been received against Mehul Choksi, ICICI and L&T".

However, the minister did not provide details of the complaints about ICICI and L&T.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #fraud #ICICI #SFIO

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.