Not received any letter from SFIO: L&T

Larsen and Toubro today said that it has not so far not received any letter or notice from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) or any authority. The statement comes a day after the government informed Parliament that SFIO has received complaints against private sector lender ICICI Bank and engineering firm Larsen and Toubro.

The probe agency comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

"According to media reports...SFIO has received a complaint against the company alleging 'thousands of crores' of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion. The media report further stated that SFIOs Mumbai Regional Office has written to the Head Office in Delhi stating that 'it is a fit case to be investigated'.

"We wish to inform the exchange that the company has so far not received any letter or notice from SFIO or any Authority on this matter nor any letter or notice from NHAI black listing the company on account of any default of its road subsidiaries/ projects," the company said in a BSE filing.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha yesterday said that "SFIO receives various complaints against companies. Complaints have been received against Mehul Choksi, ICICI and L&T".

However, the minister did not provide details of the complaints about ICICI and L&T.