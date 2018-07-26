North Central Railways brings mobile app to book unreserved tickets

Passengers in the north central railways (NCR) region can now book their unreserved tickets through a mobile-based application, an official said today. The appplication would benefit the train passengers at all stations under the NCR region who would no longer be required to wait in long ques for unreserved tickets.

Additionally, the app also allows booking platform tickets.

The NCR region of the Indian Railways spans over parts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The NCR has now introduced unreserved tickets on mobile phones and the facility is available for all the stations under the NCR region, PRO, NCR, Amit Malviya told PTI.

For booking of tickets, the passengers have to download the mobile app "UTS on Mobile" through Google play store/Window Store/App Store or I-phone.

The app, developed by the Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)was formally launched today by General Manager, NCR, MC Chauhan.

"The app is free and the users can download and install it without incurring any charges for the same. Once the app has been downloaded, the passenger has to register by providing his/her mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes", Malviya said.

After successful registration, 'R-Wallet' will be created automatically with zero balance and could be recharged.

A bonus of 5 per cent is given on every recharge of R-wallet, he said.

While the option of booking a printable paper-ticket is available on the app, a passenger can book a paperless journey ticket, season ticket and platform ticket as well.

A passenger can book a paperless journey ticket within the radius of 5 km of the station of journey commencement while for platform ticket the radius limit is 2 kms.

No extra charge is levied on passenger for booking of such ticket if the ticket is booked through R-Wallet. For other payment options, a gateway service charge will be applicable, he said.

On successful booking, the passenger gets the details of the ticket on his/her mobile application.

A "Show Ticket" option helps the passengers to see their booked active/valid ticket, he said, adding that cancellation is not allowed for paperless mobile ticket.

He said that the app works in offline mode also, which means that a paperless ticket, once booked, is stored within the app and can be accessed by the passenger without the need for an internet connection.