No Ganesh visarjan for over 10,000 idols in Latur due to water scarcity

There won't be any "visarjan" for more than 10,000 Ganesh idols at Latur in Marathwada, Maharashtra due to severe water shortage, according to local officials.

There are six spots in the city that are typically used for the immersion of Ganesh idols. However, as per a senior official, there is "not even a drop of water" over there.

However, the decision of not having a "visarjan" is not entirely because of the scarcity of water. It is a collective decision of the mandals, Latur district collector G Shrikant told PTI.

He said that the decision to skip the immersion process was the result of public awareness and was finalised after review meetings of the Ganesh mandals in the city.

"This decision is not solely due to water scarcity. The big mandals were reusing the idols for the last three to four years. It is a collective decision of the mandals," he said.

The municipal corporation has made facilities for storage of idols in temples, the IAS official said. "If they can be reused and recycled, that will be the best way to overcome the water scarcity," he added.

"We have asked people to perform the 'visarjan' of domestic idols at home like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did at his official 'Varsha' bungalow. I will be doing the same," he said.

A local historian in Latur, which is around 500 km from Mumbai, said this will be the first time in over a century that the Ganesh idols in the city won't be immersed.