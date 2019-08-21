App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

No evidence that India is running afoul of US sanctions: Official

Hook was responding to a reporter's questions alleging that India is violating the US sanctions through the Chabahar port which it is building in Iran for the purpose of Afghanistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States has no evidence that India is running afoul of American sanctions on Iran, a top US diplomat said on August 20.

“We have no evidence that India is running afoul of US sanctions,” Special US Representative to Iran, Brian Hook, told reporters at the Foreign Press Centre.

Hook was responding to a reporter's questions alleging that India is violating the US sanctions through the Chabahar port which it is building in Iran for the purpose of Afghanistan.

Close

"India ships its consignments through Chabahar, which is in Iran, and then it is shipped further to Afghanistan. There is also pressure now from the US to stop India from using Chabahar. So how do you reconcile that with your plans to develop Afghanistan?” Hook was asked.

"I'm not familiar with the evidence that you are citing," Hook said in response, adding that India is not violating the US sanctions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:25 am

