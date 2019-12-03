Nitish Kumar condoles Farook's death
Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed grief at the death of Kerala Governor M O H Farook. Farook died in Chennai last night. In his condolence message, Kumar described Farook as "a visionary" leader. "Farook's contributions as Governor of Jharkhand and Kerala, and in other capacity would always be remembered. His untimely demise has caused an irreparable loss to the society and politics," he said. Kumar noted that Farook during his gubernatorial stint in Kerala and Jharkhand had shown extra-ordinary administrative skills. Meanwhile, the state Youth Congress led by its president Lalan Kumar organised a condolence meeting here. "His (Farook's) death has caused irreparable loss to the political arena and society as well," Kumar said. Former MP and Congress leader Ranjit Ranjan, Shashi Ranjan, Rohit Kumar and Syed Kamran Hussain also condoled the death of Farook. Farook, 74, died last night at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment since last month for renal problems and other ailments. PTI AJK AMD RAIGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2012 03:56 pm