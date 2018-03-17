App
Mar 17, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog says will kickstart transformation of school education

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog's project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog along with three states -- Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha -- will kick-start a system-wide transformation of school education, the government think tank said on Saturday.

"Three participating States of #SATH-E's programme -Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha - with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education #TransformingIndia," NITI Aayog said in a tweet.

The government had said on Friday that NITI Aayog will release comprehensive roadmap and detailed timeline for its initiative ‘Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E)' project on Saturday.

These roadmaps, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will be taken by the three participating states- Jharkand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha – aiming to become 'Role Model States' in school education.

These roadmaps present the customised, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district and State level.

"The SATH-E Roadmaps for Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha released by NITI CEO @amitabhk87, Chief Secretary Jharkhand, Principal Secretaries of all three states & programme partners," the tweet said.

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog's project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms.

Besides, the project will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country, the think tank said.

