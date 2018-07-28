App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 'Made in India' engines to Army

The Engine Factory under the Make in India programme manufactured the two engines with 100 per cent local parts. Earlier localisation level was about 73 per cent

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today formally handed over two types of indigenously built high-power multi-fuel engines to the Army. The engines manufactured by the Engine Factory, Avadi -- a unit of Ordnance Factory Board, Department of Defence Production -- were fully indigenised for the first time under the Centre's Make in India programme.

At a function held at the factory, Sitharaman formally handed over the documents of the two types of engines to Vice Chief of Army Staff Devaraj Anbu.

The first engine of 1000 HP engine - V92S2 engine - powers T-90 Bhisma Tank, the second engine - V-46-6 engine - powers the T-72 Ajeya Tank and its variants.

Though these engines were manufactured based on Russian design, India was depending on Moscow for its supply of critical assemblies like turbocharger, supercharger, fuel injection pumps.

The Engine Factory under the Make in India programme manufactured the two engines with 100 per cent local parts.

Earlier localisation level was about 73 per cent, officials said.

The indigenisation efforts by the Engine Factory would save Rs 80 crore of the exchequer every year.

It also exhibits the self-reliance of the Ordnance Factory Board in manufacturing these engines in India without any import support, the officials added.

The Engine Factory has manufactured more than 12,000 engines since its inception in 1987.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #defence #engine #factory #Make in India #Russia

