Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Necessary for Shiv Sena to stay in BJP-led alliance: Sanjay Raut

Raut said there was no hurry to form the next government and rejected speculation that the Shiv Sena may split if there was a delay in formation of the new Council of Ministers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)

In an apparent softening of stand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on October 30 said it is necessary for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but without compromising on "respect".

He said there was no hurry to form the next government and rejected speculation that the Shiv Sena may split if there was a delay in formation of the new Council of Ministers.

Talking to reporters, Raut said it is necessary for the Sena to remain in the saffron alliance in the interest of the state, but added that "respect" is also important.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 07:45 pm

