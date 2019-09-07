App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT approves Patanjali's bid for Ruchi Soya

The NCLT also ordered the registrar to "immediately communicate this order to the resolution professional, resolution applicant, corporate debtor and IBBI".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali for the debt-ridden Ruchi Soya. A two-member Mumbai NCLT bench, comprising Rajesh Sharma and V P Singh, approved the resolution plan after observing that all eventuality has been discussed by it.

"It is also to be clarified that every eventuality has been discussed in the approved resolution plan, and in implementation of the resolution plan circumstances may arise for which clarification can be sought by the monitoring agency for effective implementation of the plan," said the NCLT.

It further said: "In the circumstances, we hereby approve the resolution plan."

Close

The NCLT also ordered the registrar to "immediately communicate this order to the resolution professional, resolution applicant, corporate debtor and IBBI".

related news

Ruchi Soya owes over Rs 9,345 crore to financial creditors led by State Bank of India, which has an exposure of Rs 1,800 crore, followed by Central Bank at Rs 816 crore, Punjab National Bank at Rs 743 crore and StanChart at Rs 608 crore and DBS at Rs 243 crore. Thus the resolution comes at over Rs 60 per cent haircut to the lenders.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 7, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Business

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.