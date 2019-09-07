NCLT approves Patanjali's bid for Ruchi Soya

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali for the debt-ridden Ruchi Soya. A two-member Mumbai NCLT bench, comprising Rajesh Sharma and V P Singh, approved the resolution plan after observing that all eventuality has been discussed by it.

"It is also to be clarified that every eventuality has been discussed in the approved resolution plan, and in implementation of the resolution plan circumstances may arise for which clarification can be sought by the monitoring agency for effective implementation of the plan," said the NCLT.

It further said: "In the circumstances, we hereby approve the resolution plan."

The NCLT also ordered the registrar to "immediately communicate this order to the resolution professional, resolution applicant, corporate debtor and IBBI".