Nasdaq Hits Record High; S&P 500, Dow Open Lower

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22 percent, at 30,150.91.

Reuters
Dec 7, 2020 / 08:28 PM IST

The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on December 7 on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

The S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,487.63.

 
