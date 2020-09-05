172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|mp-government-allows-durga-puja-functions-with-cap-on-attendance-5802951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP government allows Durga Puja functions with cap on attendance

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said it was decided in the meeting that religious functions can be organised from September 21 in the presence of a maximum of 100 persons.

PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government on September 5 said Durga Puja celebrations will be allowed in the state but with an attendance cap of 100 persons in pandals. Durga Puja is scheduled to be celebrated in October.

This was decided in a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday (September 5) night.

Sarang said it was decided in the meeting that religious functions can be organised from September 21 in the presence of a maximum of 100 persons. "Durga Puja functions will be allowed. The Prajapati community (idol makers) should decide about the height of the idols in consultation with the district administration. But the gathering in such functions (pandals) should not be more than 100 people," Sarang said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Durga Puja #India #Madhya Pradesh

