Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi to resolve Naga political issue in second term: BJP

The Naga issue was left unresolved during the 35-40 years of Congress regime, BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleged.

The BJP in Nagaland Wednesday asserted that the decades-long Naga political problem will be resolved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office.

The Naga issue was left unresolved during the 35-40 years of Congress regime, BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleged here.

The Modi government signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately. But there has not been a breakthrough on the Naga problem.

"Prime Minister Modi led BJP government at the Centre will surely solve the Naga political issue during his time. So, let us all sincerely pray for him," Patton said at a programme to celebrate the party's return to power with a thumping majority at the Centre.

The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had recognized the unique history of the Nagas in 2003, he said.

About the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland, of which the BJP is a part, Patton said, "We the 12 legislators (of the BJP) are with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.... There will be no crisis until 2023."

The assembly election is due in Nagaland in 2023.

PDA alliance partners are the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, the BJP, the National People's Party, the Janata Dal (United) and Independents.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

