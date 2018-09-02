App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi says he didn't have operational bank a/c before becoming MLA

The Prime Minister on Saturday launched the payments bank of Indian postal department that will take banking to the doorstep of every citizen

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he did not have an operational bank account before he became an MLA as he never had enough money.

Reminiscing about his school days, Modi recounted how Dena Bank used to offer a scheme under which students were given a piggy bank and an account was opened for them.

"They gave one to me, but mine was always empty. Later, I left the village. The bank account continued and bank officials had to carry forward that account every year. The bank officials were looking for me to close the account," Modi said.

He recounted how the officials located him after 32 years and approached him for closing the account.

"After 32 years, they got to know I was at a particular place so the bank officials came there and said please sign, we need to close your account," he said adding that after he became MLA in Gujarat and started drawing a salary, he had to open an account.

"...before that, there was no (operational) account," he said during his speech at the launch of India Post Payments Bank.

The Prime Minister on Saturday launched the payments bank of Indian postal department that will take banking to the doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3 lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks'.

Taking note of the emotional connect of 'daakiyas' with the local communities, Modi said the faith of people in the government may wobble, but certainly not in case of the postman.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 09:35 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

