Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities.On the 87th Air Force Day, the prime minister posted a short video on his Twitter handle to highlight the contributions of "air warriors".
Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/iRJAIqft11
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019
Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.
The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
First Published on Oct 8, 2019 11:00 am