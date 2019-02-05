App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 11:09 PM IST

Moderate intensity quake jolts Kashmir

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rocked Kashmir on February 5, causing panic among the residents who ran out of their homes. The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage due to the quake so far.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

