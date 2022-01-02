Major fire erupts through South African parliament building

Representative image

A fire erupted at the South African parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, with media coverage showing flames coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from some distance.

Dozens of firefighters were at the site battling the blaze but it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The fire was on the third storey of the building and initial reports indicated that it started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.





The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town is made up of three sections, with the oldest dating back to 1884. The newer sections built in the 1920s and 1980s house the National Assembly.

Smith also informed that the roof had partially collapsed on one side and that the fire detection alarm did not sound at the start of the fire, which lead to the fire spreading to the new assembly section of the building.