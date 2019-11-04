App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Logistics Q2 profit falls 41% to Rs 11 cr

Total income declined to Rs 854.27 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 928.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Mahindra Logistics on November 4 reported 40.86 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, due to the decline in income. The logistics company had clocked a profit of Rs 18.94 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income declined to Rs 854.27 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 928.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 836.50 crore during the quarter as against Rs 899.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Mahindra Logistics settled at Rs 369.65 apiece, down 2.90 per cent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #Mahindra Logistics #Results

