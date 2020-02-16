App
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government ''unnatural, unrealistic'': Nadda

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national president J P Nadda on February 16 dubbed the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray as "unnatural and unrealistic".

Addressing the state BJP convention in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, Nadda said the party needs to be ready to go solo in future elections.

"The Maharashtra government is unnatural and unrealistic...we should be prepared to go alone in the forthcoming elections," he said.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state after the Assembly polls in October last year.

However, it failed to form a government after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Shiv Sena later forged an alliance with the ideologically different NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 03:27 am

tags #BJP #JP Nadda #Politics #Shiv Sena #trends #Uddhav Thackeray

